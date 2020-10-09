A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with AMETEK Inc. (AME) as it 5-day change was 6.66%

As on October 08, 2020, AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) started slowly as it slid -0.04% to $106.50. During the day, the stock rose to $107.01 and sunk to $105.73 before settling in for the price of $106.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AME posted a 52-week range of $54.82-$107.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.94.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18100 employees. It has generated 285,003 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,585. The stock had 6.41 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.79, operating margin was +22.82 and Pretax Margin of +20.74.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. AMETEK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 88.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17, this organization’s Director sold 3,740 shares at the rate of 102.37, making the entire transaction reach 382,851 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,059. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Executive VP – CFO sold 16,418 for 102.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,675,445. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,436 in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.70 while generating a return on equity of 18.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.60, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.64.

In the same vein, AME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AMETEK Inc., AME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 1.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.53.

Raw Stochastic average of AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.94% that was higher than 25.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.