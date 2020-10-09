Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is -0.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 08, 2020, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) set off with pace as it heaved 3.46% to $12.27. During the day, the stock rose to $12.29 and sunk to $11.88 before settling in for the price of $11.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMKR posted a 52-week range of $5.40-$15.80.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $232.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 29650 employees. It has generated 136,683 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,077. The stock had 5.15 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.03, operating margin was +5.67 and Pretax Margin of +3.94.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Amkor Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.40%, in contrast to 40.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17, this organization’s CFO sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 11.15, making the entire transaction reach 50,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,219. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20, Company’s CFO sold 4,500 for 13.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,265. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,219 in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 6.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.85, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.98.

In the same vein, AMKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Amkor Technology Inc., AMKR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.94 million was inferior to the volume of 1.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.61% that was lower than 52.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.