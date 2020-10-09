Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) EPS is poised to hit -0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) open the trading on October 08, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.95% to $10.98. During the day, the stock rose to $10.99 and sunk to $10.725 before settling in for the price of $10.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLE posted a 52-week range of $4.48-$16.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 9.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 80.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $208.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.87.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 67 workers. It has generated 18,959,194 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,565,925. The stock had 45.03 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.66, operating margin was +13.70 and Pretax Margin of +13.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 68.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11, this organization’s SVP Chief Cap. Invest. Officer bought 500 shares at the rate of 10.10, making the entire transaction reach 5,048 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,119. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 04, Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 1,000 for 10.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,895. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,985 in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.53 while generating a return on equity of 5.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.56.

In the same vein, APLE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

[Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.87% that was lower than 60.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

