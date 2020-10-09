Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.82

As on October 08, 2020, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 40.84% to $4.69. During the day, the stock rose to $5.12 and sunk to $4.37 before settling in for the price of $3.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPSS posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$4.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 834 employees. It has generated 342,376 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,352. The stock had 0.15 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.69, operating margin was +2.65 and Pretax Margin of +2.65.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.90%, in contrast to 50.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s Director sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 3.42, making the entire transaction reach 136,802 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 250,744. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s Director sold 13,369 for 3.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,722. This particular insider is now the holder of 290,744 in total.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +1.56 while generating a return on equity of 2.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.16, and its Beta score is 2.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.48.

In the same vein, CPSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., CPSS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was better the volume of 53232.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.00% that was higher than 79.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.