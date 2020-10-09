GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) return on Assets touches -426.78: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) open the trading on October 08, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 22.48% to $3.65. During the day, the stock rose to $3.80 and sunk to $2.8525 before settling in for the price of $2.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$208.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.90% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.81.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 195,983 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -395,105. The stock had 12.35 Receivables turnover and 2.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -201.76 and Pretax Margin of -201.60.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.90%, in contrast to 0.15% institutional ownership.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2019 suggests? It has posted -$40,400 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$39,200) by -$1,200. This company achieved a net margin of -201.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.73.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.81.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

[GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 275.61% that was higher than 210.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.