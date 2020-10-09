NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) last month volatility was 8.12%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on October 08, 2020, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.03% to $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.82 and sunk to $0.74 before settling in for the price of $0.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBY posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.94.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 44.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9034, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8420.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 28 employees. It has generated 235,679 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -345,964. The stock had 2.89 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.66, operating margin was -140.02 and Pretax Margin of -146.26.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.00%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 27,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,302,350 for 1.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,601,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000,000 in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -146.79 while generating a return on equity of -326.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.10.

In the same vein, NBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., NBY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.45 million was lower the volume of 3.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0621.

Raw Stochastic average of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.25% that was lower than 103.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) 20 Days SMA touch 0.20%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) open the trading on October 08, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.59% to $0.63....
Read more

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) surge 0.54% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 08, 2020, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.53% to...
Read more

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Open at price of $2.11: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) flaunted slowness of -0.48% at $2.06, as the Stock market unbolted on October 08, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Moves -0.35% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on October 08, 2020, Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) started slowly as it slid -0.35% to $20.16. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

General Mills Inc. (GIS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.46 million

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) started the day on October 08, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.32% at $61.39. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Open at price of $2.11: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) flaunted slowness of -0.48% at $2.06, as the Stock market unbolted on October 08, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is -3.07% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 08, 2020, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.21%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) started the day on October 08, 2020, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $4.64. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) performance over the last week is recorded 2.14%

Sana Meer - 0
The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) open the trading on October 08, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.10% to $58.30....
Read more
Analyst Insights

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.50: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on October 08, 2020, Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.19% to $10.41. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Air Lease Corporation (AL) last month volatility was 5.01%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) established initial surge of 0.29% at $30.73, as the Stock market unbolted on October 08, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com