Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) last week performance was 10.79%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) open the trading on October 08, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.53% to $28.13. During the day, the stock rose to $28.42 and sunk to $26.51 before settling in for the price of $25.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $23.58-$28.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -354.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $420.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $317.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.33.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4037 workers. It has generated 335,445 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -132,859. The stock had 5.06 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.16, operating margin was -11.90 and Pretax Margin of -47.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.21) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -39.61 while generating a return on equity of -60.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -354.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.72.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

[Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

