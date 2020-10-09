Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) average volume reaches $1.78M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
As on October 08, 2020, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.38% to $5.23. During the day, the stock rose to $5.46 and sunk to $5.19 before settling in for the price of $5.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QLGN posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$21.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.33.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.50%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.5) by $0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in the upcoming year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 123.78.

In the same vein, QLGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., QLGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.15 million was lower the volume of 1.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.85% that was lower than 97.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

