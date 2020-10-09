The key reasons why Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is -52.00% away from 52-week high?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) started the day on October 08, 2020, with a price increase of 13.04% at $1.56. During the day, the stock rose to $1.57 and sunk to $1.39 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPCN posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$3.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6158, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9357.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12 employees. It has generated 13,749 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,083,945. The stock had 6.00 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -7818.83 and Pretax Margin of -7883.60.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Lipocine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.68%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 220,000 shares at the rate of 0.32, making the entire transaction reach 69,542 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 696,498. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31, Company’s CEO and President bought 40,000 for 0.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 973,612 in total.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -7883.72 while generating a return on equity of -165.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 497.56.

In the same vein, LPCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1133.

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.87% that was lower than 98.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.