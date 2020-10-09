U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) surge 7.71% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) started the day on October 08, 2020, with a price increase of 9.77% at $5.73. During the day, the stock rose to $6.90 and sunk to $5.16 before settling in for the price of $5.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USEG posted a 52-week range of $2.44-$18.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -27.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. It has generated 3,286,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -275,000. The stock had 9.29 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.82, operating margin was -12.02 and Pretax Margin of -8.37.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. U.S. Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.42%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.37 while generating a return on equity of -4.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.37.

In the same vein, USEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.56.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 245.22% that was higher than 150.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.