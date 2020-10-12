A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) as it 5-day change was 142.86%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) started the day on October 09, 2020, with a price increase of 30.77% at $2.55. During the day, the stock rose to $2.88 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPTT posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$3.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -16.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.76.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 29 workers. It has generated 46,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -287,556. The stock had 7.72 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.24, operating margin was -675.68 and Pretax Margin of -668.67.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -615.46 while generating a return on equity of -78.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.90%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.69.

In the same vein, OPTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.32.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT), its last 5-days Average volume was 84.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 325.10% that was higher than 192.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

