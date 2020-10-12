AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) EPS is poised to hit 0.56 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) open the trading on October 09, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.05% to $14.07. During the day, the stock rose to $14.33 and sunk to $14.04 before settling in for the price of $14.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $6.25-$19.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 59.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 450.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $560.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $553.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 51 workers. It has generated 21,215,686 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,490,196. The stock had 0.07 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +63.59 and Pretax Margin of +63.59.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 62.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s Director sold 2,741 shares at the rate of 14.26, making the entire transaction reach 39,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,313. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 12.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,423 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.46) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +63.59 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 450.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.15.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

[AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.94% that was lower than 25.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.44

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) open the trading on October 12, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.85% to $19.65. During the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) as it 5-day change was 2.15%

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 12, 2020, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.53%...
Read more

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) 14-day ATR is 2.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) flaunted slowness of -1.51% at $68.34, as the Stock market unbolted on October 12, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) return on Assets touches 9.13: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on October 12, 2020, The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) started slowly as it slid -1.00% to $9.94. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.08% at $139.94. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) return on Assets touches 9.13: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
As on October 12, 2020, The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) started slowly as it slid -1.00% to $9.94. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) EPS is poised to hit 0.53 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $37.59, as the Stock market unbolted on October 12, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) average volume reaches $2.10M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 12, 2020, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.50%...
Read more
Top Picks

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Moves -5.00% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -5.00% at $1.14. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Fox Corporation (FOX) volume hits 1.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) open the trading on October 12, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.24% to $29.13. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) latest performance of -1.77% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
As on October 12, 2020, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) started slowly as it slid -1.77% to $69.83. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com