Amphenol Corporation (APH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.33M

By Zach King
Top Picks

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) started the day on October 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.01% at $113.49. During the day, the stock rose to $115.255 and sunk to $113.12 before settling in for the price of $113.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APH posted a 52-week range of $63.05-$114.55.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $296.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $293.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $108.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.48.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 74000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 111,154 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,608. The stock had 4.66 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.80, operating margin was +19.99 and Pretax Margin of +18.19.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Amphenol Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03, this organization’s VP & Grp GM, Automotive Prod sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 112.00, making the entire transaction reach 168,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 42,000 for 109.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,588,571. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +14.04 while generating a return on equity of 27.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amphenol Corporation (APH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.64, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.05.

In the same vein, APH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.08 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.36% that was lower than 27.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

