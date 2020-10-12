Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 14-day ATR is 1.84: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 09, 2020, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) started slowly as it slid -0.29% to $96.51. During the day, the stock rose to $97.80 and sunk to $95.99 before settling in for the price of $96.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATO posted a 52-week range of $77.92-$121.08.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.38.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4776 employees. It has generated 607,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 106,991. The stock had 11.99 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.19, operating margin was +25.71 and Pretax Margin of +22.41.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. Atmos Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 99.48, making the entire transaction reach 149,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Director bought 500 for 103.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,500 in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +17.61 while generating a return on equity of 9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.90, and its Beta score is 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28.

In the same vein, ATO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atmos Energy Corporation, ATO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.02 million was better the volume of 0.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.84% that was lower than 18.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.