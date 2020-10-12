Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) volume hits 1.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 09, 2020, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) set off with pace as it heaved 10.87% to $1.02. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $0.87 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRN posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$2.68.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -406.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8332, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7988.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 41 employees. It has generated 276,977 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -288,698. The stock had 3.18 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -10.90, operating margin was -57.11 and Pretax Margin of -106.20.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 11,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,726. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s 10% Owner bought 36,739 for 0.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,000,211 in total.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -104.23 while generating a return on equity of -143.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -406.70%.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, BRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17.

Technical Analysis of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Barnwell Industries Inc., BRN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.44 million was inferior to the volume of 0.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.1552.

Raw Stochastic average of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.12% that was lower than 140.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

