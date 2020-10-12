BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Open at price of $40.25: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) started the day on October 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.17% at $39.62. During the day, the stock rose to $40.92 and sunk to $39.57 before settling in for the price of $40.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWA posted a 52-week range of $17.00-$46.60.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 29000 employees. It has generated 350,793 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,724. The stock had 5.18 Receivables turnover and 1.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.69, operating margin was +12.11 and Pretax Margin of +12.43.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. BorgWarner Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 96.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s VP & Treasurer sold 4,572 shares at the rate of 42.65, making the entire transaction reach 195,006 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,971. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 3,000 for 40.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,825. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,394 in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.45) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +7.33 while generating a return on equity of 16.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.39, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.96.

In the same vein, BWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.43% that was lower than 39.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.44

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) open the trading on October 12, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.85% to $19.65. During the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) as it 5-day change was 2.15%

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 12, 2020, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.53%...
Read more

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) 14-day ATR is 2.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) flaunted slowness of -1.51% at $68.34, as the Stock market unbolted on October 12, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) return on Assets touches 9.13: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on October 12, 2020, The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) started slowly as it slid -1.00% to $9.94. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.08% at $139.94. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) 14-day ATR is 2.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) flaunted slowness of -1.51% at $68.34, as the Stock market unbolted on October 12, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $38.04: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 12, 2020, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) volume hits 1.28 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.58% at $32.79. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Ball Corporation (BLL) last month volatility was 2.16%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) open the trading on October 12, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.64% to $89.68. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-A) plunge -3.41% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sana Meer - 0
As on Monday, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) started slowly as it slid -0.68% to $8.78. Taking a more long-term approach, LGF-A posted...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -33.38% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) flaunted slowness of -1.36% at $39.19, as the Stock market unbolted on October 12, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com