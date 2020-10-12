Century Aluminum Company (CENX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.59: Right on the Precipice

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) started the day on October 09, 2020, with a price increase of 5.01% at $7.97. During the day, the stock rose to $8.14 and sunk to $7.65 before settling in for the price of $7.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENX posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$11.33.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $679.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.59.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2079 employees. It has generated 883,405 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,797. The stock had 17.88 Receivables turnover and 1.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.29, operating margin was -3.91 and Pretax Margin of -4.66.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aluminum Industry. Century Aluminum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 51.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s EVP – N. American Operations sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 9.09, making the entire transaction reach 90,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 173,272. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20, Company’s EVP – N. American Operations sold 10,000 for 9.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 183,272 in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4.17 while generating a return on equity of -10.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.84.

In the same vein, CENX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.80% that was lower than 75.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

