Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Moves 6.79% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) started the day on October 09, 2020, with a price increase of 6.79% at $8.49. During the day, the stock rose to $8.50 and sunk to $8.0004 before settling in for the price of $7.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDYN posted a 52-week range of $4.61-$13.51.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -639.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $404.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.65.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 44.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Director bought 7,200 shares at the rate of 7.89, making the entire transaction reach 56,804 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 967,497. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Director bought 10,395 for 7.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,137. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,399 in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -639.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.38.

In the same vein, GDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.76% that was higher than 54.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.