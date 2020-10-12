HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) EPS growth this year is 10.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) started the day on October 09, 2020, with a price increase of 1.62% at $133.96. During the day, the stock rose to $140.00 and sunk to $133.20 before settling in for the price of $131.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCA posted a 52-week range of $58.38-$151.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 6.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $264.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $130.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.98.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s SVP and CIO sold 227 shares at the rate of 134.97, making the entire transaction reach 30,638 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,621. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Group President – Service Line sold 15,000 for 133.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,005,965. This particular insider is now the holder of 88,626 in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by $3.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.50% and is forecasted to reach 11.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.81, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.33.

In the same vein, HCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.70, a figure that is expected to reach 2.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.53 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.80% While, its Average True Range was 5.05.

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.10% that was lower than 44.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.