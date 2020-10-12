JFrog Ltd. (FROG) EPS growth this year is 79.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 09, 2020, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.86% to $74.00. During the day, the stock rose to $76.8499 and sunk to $72.25 before settling in for the price of $73.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $60.00-$90.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.51 billion.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 590 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.20, operating margin was -4.73 and Pretax Margin of -3.60.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.70%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18, this organization’s Director sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 40.92, making the entire transaction reach 12,276,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,649,175. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18, Company’s Director sold 1,085,177 for 40.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,405,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,596,236 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.15 while generating a return on equity of -3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 50.87.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Going through the that latest performance of [JFrog Ltd., FROG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.74 million was inferior to the volume of 1.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.02% While, its Average True Range was 6.66.

