Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on October 09, 2020, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.33% to $11.05. During the day, the stock rose to $11.07 and sunk to $10.30 before settling in for the price of $9.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILA posted a 52-week range of $7.55-$18.73.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.82.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10000 employees. It has generated 386,700 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,010. The stock had 6.49 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.62, operating margin was +15.80 and Pretax Margin of -7.26.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 75.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.10, making the entire transaction reach 80,970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s President and CEO bought 15,000 for 8.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,385. This particular insider is now the holder of 264,027 in total.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$1.88. This company achieved a net margin of -2.07 while generating a return on equity of -2.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.40.

In the same vein, LILA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Liberty Latin America Ltd., LILA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.33% that was higher than 66.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.