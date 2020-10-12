Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Moves 0.74% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on October 09, 2020, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.74% to $1.37. During the day, the stock rose to $1.76 and sunk to $1.31 before settling in for the price of $1.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMLP posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$5.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -12.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 139.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4917, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1739.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1292 workers. It has generated 655,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,429. The stock had 8.35 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.63, operating margin was +5.74 and Pretax Margin of +0.76.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 46.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11, this organization’s Senior VP Operations bought 824 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 1,145 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,901. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11, Company’s Executive VP and CFO bought 1,328 for 1.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,846. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,747 in total.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.52 while generating a return on equity of 4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 139.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.05, and its Beta score is 3.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.91.

In the same vein, MMLP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Martin Midstream Partners L.P., MMLP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.55 million was better the volume of 0.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.1611.

Raw Stochastic average of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.60% that was lower than 129.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.