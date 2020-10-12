Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is 1.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) started the day on October 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.94% at $112.38. During the day, the stock rose to $114.40 and sunk to $111.66 before settling in for the price of $113.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $44.74-$123.00.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.06.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Match Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 56.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 110.38, making the entire transaction reach 5,518,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,898. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 110.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,503,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,898 in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Match Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.46.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.89% While, its Average True Range was 3.92.