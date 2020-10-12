Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.74: Right on the Precipice

As on October 09, 2020, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.39% to $2.55. During the day, the stock rose to $2.67 and sunk to $2.53 before settling in for the price of $2.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTY posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$7.37.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -557.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $240.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.74.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10400 employees. It has generated 128,349 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,098. The stock had 15.87 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.55, operating margin was +4.93 and Pretax Margin of -22.74.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Party City Holdco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 43.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s Director bought 37,313 shares at the rate of 2.67, making the entire transaction reach 99,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,832. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03, Company’s Director bought 188,500 for 2.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 499,525. This particular insider is now the holder of 899,794 in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -22.67 while generating a return on equity of -67.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -557.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -69.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.64.

In the same vein, PRTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Party City Holdco Inc., PRTY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.52 million was lower the volume of 6.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.58% that was lower than 140.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.