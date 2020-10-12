Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) last week performance was 7.49%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 09, 2020, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.25% to $15.21. During the day, the stock rose to $15.69 and sunk to $15.03 before settling in for the price of $15.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $9.09-$20.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 3.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 15800 workers. It has generated 365,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,975. The stock had 8.76 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.72, operating margin was +9.94 and Pretax Margin of +8.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 79.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s EVP & Pres. Direct-to-Customer sold 21,680 shares at the rate of 15.00, making the entire transaction reach 325,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,350. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 01, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 8,123 for 13.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,504. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,731 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 8/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +6.84 while generating a return on equity of 35.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.86.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.19 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.73% that was lower than 46.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.