Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.10

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) open the trading on October 09, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.56% to $8.00. During the day, the stock rose to $9.12 and sunk to $7.07 before settling in for the price of $7.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$14.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.11.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Westwater Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2017 suggests? It has posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -55.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.16.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

[Westwater Resources Inc., WWR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.37% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 386.43% that was higher than 188.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.94

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) open the trading on Monday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.63% to $270.75. Taking a more long-term...
Read more

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) volume hits 1.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 12, 2020, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.26%...
Read more

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) volume hits 1.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) flaunted slowness of -3.94% at $13.17, as the Stock market unbolted on October 12, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Polaris Inc. (PII) 20 Days SMA touch 3.10%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on October 12, 2020, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) started slowly as it slid -2.56% to $97.32. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) plunge -1.21% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.11% at $11.43. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Polaris Inc. (PII) 20 Days SMA touch 3.10%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on October 12, 2020, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) started slowly as it slid -2.56% to $97.32. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Markets

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.45 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) flaunted slowness of -2.40% at $62.96, as the Stock market unbolted on October 12, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) recent quarterly performance of -1.67% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 12, 2020, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Markets

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.08% at $139.94. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.44

Steve Mayer - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) open the trading on October 12, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.85% to $19.65. During the...
Read more
Markets

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) EPS is poised to hit -0.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
As on October 12, 2020, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) started slowly as it slid -0.90% to $15.36. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com