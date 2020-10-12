ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) latest performance of 1.81% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Top Picks

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) open the trading on October 09, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.81% to $2.81. During the day, the stock rose to $2.86 and sunk to $2.76 before settling in for the price of $2.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIOP posted a 52-week range of $1.79-$5.61.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -173.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $591.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.14.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.12%, in contrast to 55.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s President sold 22,394 shares at the rate of 4.55, making the entire transaction reach 101,893 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,278. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s SVP, Treasurer & CAO sold 21,570 for 4.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 98,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,985 in total.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -130.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -173.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, ZIOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)

[ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., ZIOP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.84% that was lower than 62.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

