Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.13: Right on the Precipice

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) established initial surge of 12.33% at $6.70, as the Stock market unbolted on October 12, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $11.50 and sunk to $5.95 before settling in for the price of $5.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APEX posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$23.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37 employees. It has generated 568,676 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -310,811. The stock had 4.28 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +26.55 and Pretax Margin of -65.74.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apex Global Brands Inc. industry. Apex Global Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 25.00% institutional ownership.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -54.66 while generating a return on equity of -116.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apex Global Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.29.

In the same vein, APEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -20.10.

Technical Analysis of Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apex Global Brands Inc., APEX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 85323.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.27% that was lower than 182.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.