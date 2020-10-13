Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) return on Assets touches -26.75: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) open the trading on October 12, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 11.34% to $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.55 and sunk to $0.48 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.67.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7887, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8221.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 233 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 187,347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,753. The stock had 1.05 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.44, operating margin was -20.19 and Pretax Margin of -32.96.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Materials industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.76%, in contrast to 0.31% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.96 while generating a return on equity of -281.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

[Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0588.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.70% that was lower than 187.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.