Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Moves -5.00% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price decrease of -5.00% at $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $1.1001 before settling in for the price of $1.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRBP posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$9.78.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.7880, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.9391.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 141 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 256,337 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -506,764. The stock had 26.96 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -226.01 and Pretax Margin of -210.37.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.93%, in contrast to 59.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 4.25, making the entire transaction reach 8,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,300 for 3.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,007. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,090 in total.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -197.69 while generating a return on equity of -424.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in the upcoming year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.26.

In the same vein, CRBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.2788.

Raw Stochastic average of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 211.31% that was lower than 259.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

