CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) EPS growth this year is -22.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on October 12, 2020, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) started slowly as it slid -0.25% to $7.89. During the day, the stock rose to $8.01 and sunk to $7.63 before settling in for the price of $7.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAY posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$8.39.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $535.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.62%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53.

In the same vein, CBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.3 million was lower the volume of 2.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.69% that was lower than 102.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

