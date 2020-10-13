Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) last month volatility was 6.91%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) open the trading on October 12, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 19.83% to $0.84. During the day, the stock rose to $0.92 and sunk to $0.68 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSN posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$1.03.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -39.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -84.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7161, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7444.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22 employees. It has generated 286,045 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -195,773. The stock had 11.54 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.34, operating margin was -73.51 and Pretax Margin of -61.18.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Emerson Radio Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.44%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -68.44 while generating a return on equity of -11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Emerson Radio Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -84.20%.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98.

In the same vein, MSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN)

[Emerson Radio Corp., MSN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0573.

Raw Stochastic average of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.36% that was higher than 50.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

