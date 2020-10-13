LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.63 million

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price increase of 3.08% at $36.17. During the day, the stock rose to $45.00 and sunk to $35.53 before settling in for the price of $35.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMPX posted a 52-week range of $3.28-$49.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $312.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.25.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14 employees. It has generated 775,614 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -287,846. The stock had 19.02 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.24, operating margin was -29.78 and Pretax Margin of -37.11.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. LMP Automotive Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.20%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 17.40, making the entire transaction reach 34,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,150. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s President and CEO bought 11,000 for 17.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 192,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,734,417 in total.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -37.11 while generating a return on equity of -31.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.25.

In the same vein, LMPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30.

Technical Analysis of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.23% While, its Average True Range was 4.00.

Raw Stochastic average of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.50% that was lower than 148.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.