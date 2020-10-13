Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Teradyne Inc. (TER) last week performance was 6.65%

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) open the trading on October 12, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.62% to $86.63. During the day, the stock rose to $87.53 and sunk to $85.79 before settling in for the price of $86.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $42.87-$93.44.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.26.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5400 employees. It has generated 424,994 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 86,568. The stock had 7.02 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.16, operating margin was +23.38 and Pretax Margin of +22.91.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Teradyne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director sold 4,563 shares at the rate of 90.05, making the entire transaction reach 410,898 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,254. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Director sold 7,900 for 90.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 712,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,986 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.03) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 31.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.99, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.07.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

[Teradyne Inc., TER] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.72% While, its Average True Range was 2.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.10% that was lower than 39.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.