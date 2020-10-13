Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.31

As on October 12, 2020, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) started slowly as it slid -0.24% to $65.56. During the day, the stock rose to $66.69 and sunk to $65.265 before settling in for the price of $65.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPD posted a 52-week range of $31.34-$67.76.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.31.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1544 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 211,753 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -34,874. The stock had 4.00 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.85, operating margin was -13.68 and Pretax Margin of -16.46.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Rapid7 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 93.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02, this organization’s Director sold 250 shares at the rate of 59.95, making the entire transaction reach 14,988 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,125. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10, Company’s Director sold 18,055 for 62.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,125,156. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,739 in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -16.47 while generating a return on equity of -63.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.99.

In the same vein, RPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rapid7 Inc., RPD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was better the volume of 0.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.96% that was lower than 35.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.