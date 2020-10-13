Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) EPS is poised to hit 0.95 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) started the day on October 12, 2020, with a price increase of 2.33% at $39.60. During the day, the stock rose to $40.44 and sunk to $38.75 before settling in for the price of $38.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLGN posted a 52-week range of $24.65-$39.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 2.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 13100 workers. It has generated 342,743 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,795. The stock had 8.84 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.90, operating margin was +8.91 and Pretax Margin of +5.62.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 69.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s President – Silgan Containers sold 24,061 shares at the rate of 37.56, making the entire transaction reach 903,616 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 114,820. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director sold 800,000 for 36.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,120,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,701,403 in total.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +4.32 while generating a return on equity of 20.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silgan Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.51, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.61.

In the same vein, SLGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.92% that was lower than 24.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

