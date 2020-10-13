The RealReal Inc. (REAL) EPS is poised to hit -0.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on October 12, 2020, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) started slowly as it slid -0.90% to $15.36. During the day, the stock rose to $15.73 and sunk to $15.14 before settling in for the price of $15.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REAL posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$24.51.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2353 employees. It has generated 135,162 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -41,116. The stock had 41.44 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.89, operating margin was -30.95 and Pretax Margin of -30.36.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. The RealReal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.00%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 08, this organization’s CEO, President and Chairperson sold 135,000 shares at the rate of 15.68, making the entire transaction reach 2,116,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,022,806. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 05, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 for 15.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 156,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 186,703 in total.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -30.42 while generating a return on equity of -51.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in the upcoming year.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The RealReal Inc. (REAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.32.

In the same vein, REAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The RealReal Inc., REAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was lower the volume of 2.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.01% that was lower than 66.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

