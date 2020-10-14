ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) last month performance of 8.25% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) open the trading on October 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.78% to $2.23. During the day, the stock rose to $2.70 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEY posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$6.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.48.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 185 employees. It has generated 293,182 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,463. The stock had 8.15 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.50, operating margin was -6.31 and Pretax Margin of -7.34.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.20%, in contrast to 9.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,000 shares at the rate of 2.18, making the entire transaction reach 19,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,937. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s President, Wireless Services bought 10,000 for 2.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,000 in total.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.32 while generating a return on equity of -12.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.70%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, AEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.72.

Technical Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

[ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., AEY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.93% that was lower than 104.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.