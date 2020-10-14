Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) EPS is poised to hit 3.87 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) started the day on October 13, 2020, with a price increase of 3.86% at $407.72. During the day, the stock rose to $407.88 and sunk to $392.7298 before settling in for the price of $392.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DPZ posted a 52-week range of $251.16-$435.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $405.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $360.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13100 employees. It has generated 276,242 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 30,588. The stock had 18.08 Receivables turnover and 3.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.76, operating margin was +17.40 and Pretax Margin of +13.34.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 93.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02, this organization’s EVP, U.S. Operations & Support sold 250 shares at the rate of 435.00, making the entire transaction reach 108,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,638. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 for 430.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,075,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,098 in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.78) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +11.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.40% and is forecasted to reach 12.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.90, and its Beta score is 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.05.

In the same vein, DPZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.68, a figure that is expected to reach 3.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.34% While, its Average True Range was 12.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.72% that was higher than 26.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.