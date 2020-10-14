ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Moves 1.81% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on October 13, 2020, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.81% to $518.30. During the day, the stock rose to $522.77 and sunk to $511.23 before settling in for the price of $509.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $213.99-$515.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 38.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $465.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $376.40.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11901 workers. It has generated 333,665 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,428. The stock had 4.91 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.12, operating margin was +1.22 and Pretax Margin of +1.94.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. ServiceNow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 12, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 1,563 shares at the rate of 513.55, making the entire transaction reach 802,679 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,040. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director sold 28,295 for 464.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,130,692. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,305 in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.01) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +18.11 while generating a return on equity of 38.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $141.53, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 85.92.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ServiceNow Inc., NOW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.99 million was lower the volume of 1.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.33% While, its Average True Range was 14.18.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.28% that was lower than 37.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.