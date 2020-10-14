The key reasons why EPR Properties (EPR) is -71.90% away from 52-week high?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) open the trading on October 13, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.38% to $22.42. During the day, the stock rose to $23.94 and sunk to $22.29 before settling in for the price of $24.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPR posted a 52-week range of $12.56-$79.80.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.97.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 62 employees. It has generated 10,554,597 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,492,839. The stock had 6.39 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.50, operating margin was +28.76 and Pretax Margin of +23.15.

EPR Properties (EPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. EPR Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director bought 1,600 shares at the rate of 31.00, making the entire transaction reach 49,592 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,605. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 2,500 for 69.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 174,522. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,135 in total.

EPR Properties (EPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by -$0.96. This company achieved a net margin of +23.62 while generating a return on equity of 5.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPR Properties (EPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $241.08, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, EPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

[EPR Properties, EPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of EPR Properties (EPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.74% that was higher than 60.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.