The key reasons why The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -39.20% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) established initial surge of 0.27% at $11.20, as the Stock market unbolted on October 13, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $11.225 and sunk to $11.12 before settling in for the price of $11.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEO posted a 52-week range of $9.95-$18.42.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.83.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. It has generated 112,633 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,573. The stock had 3.03 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.63, operating margin was +6.03 and Pretax Margin of +7.00.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The GEO Group Inc. industry. The GEO Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 69.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 11.12, making the entire transaction reach 38,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director sold 2,838 for 10.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,863. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,177 in total.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +6.72 while generating a return on equity of 16.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.18, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.38.

In the same vein, GEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The GEO Group Inc., GEO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.08% that was lower than 43.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

