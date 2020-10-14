Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Open at price of $15.62: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) started the day on October 13, 2020, with a price increase of 3.32% at $15.70. During the day, the stock rose to $16.23 and sunk to $15.20 before settling in for the price of $15.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZYXI posted a 52-week range of $7.51-$29.73.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $527.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 283 employees. It has generated 160,678 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 33,541. The stock had 10.55 Receivables turnover and 2.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.62, operating margin was +24.34 and Pretax Margin of +26.26.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Zynex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.50%, in contrast to 31.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,733 shares at the rate of 18.11, making the entire transaction reach 49,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,001. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 14, Company’s President, CEO and Chairman sold 1,250,000 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,682,000 in total.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +20.87 while generating a return on equity of 65.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zynex Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.08, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.18.

In the same vein, ZYXI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.04 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.90% that was higher than 87.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

