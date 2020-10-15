BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) average volume reaches $9.93M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on October 14, 2020, BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.77% to $0.49. During the day, the stock rose to $0.513 and sunk to $0.47 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKYI posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$2.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -10.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5622, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7022.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. It has generated 151,169 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -972,580. The stock had 2.43 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -14.66, operating margin was -289.40 and Pretax Margin of -643.37.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. BIO-key International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s Pres., CEO & Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.83, making the entire transaction reach 4,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,417. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s Pres., CEO & Director bought 5,000 for 0.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,417 in total.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -643.37 while generating a return on equity of -356.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIO-key International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.00.

In the same vein, BKYI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BIO-key International Inc., BKYI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 30.1 million was better the volume of 4.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0555.

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.67% that was lower than 129.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.