MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) PE Ratio stood at $12.94: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on October 14, 2020, MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) started slowly as it slid -0.56% to $23.05. During the day, the stock rose to $23.643 and sunk to $23.03 before settling in for the price of $23.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDU posted a 52-week range of $15.00-$32.22.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.99.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 13359 employees. It has generated 399,489 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,089. The stock had 6.84 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.69, operating margin was +9.02 and Pretax Margin of +7.47.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 72.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 22.52, making the entire transaction reach 45,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,807. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s VP and CIO bought 5,000 for 21.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,949. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +6.28 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.94, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.36.

In the same vein, MDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MDU Resources Group Inc., MDU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.11 million was lower the volume of 1.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.86% that was lower than 35.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.