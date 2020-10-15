Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is 2.13% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) started the day on October 14, 2020, with a price increase of 2.32% at $11.04. During the day, the stock rose to $11.09 and sunk to $10.79 before settling in for the price of $10.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MWA posted a 52-week range of $6.64-$12.71.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.16.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3100 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 312,258 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,581. The stock had 5.66 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.15, operating margin was +14.28 and Pretax Margin of +8.48.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.53%, in contrast to 95.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director sold 25,806 shares at the rate of 11.11, making the entire transaction reach 286,749 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,913. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 34,965 for 11.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 395,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 268,165 in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.52, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.07.

In the same vein, MWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.82% that was lower than 32.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.