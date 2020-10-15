OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) went up 19.86% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX: OCX) started the day on October 14, 2020, with a price increase of 19.86% at $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $2.14 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCX posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$3.51.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4588, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1169.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. OncoCyte Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 49.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 53,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,698. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 for 1.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,579 in total.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -130.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX: OCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 588.44.

In the same vein, OCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX: OCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.1742.

Raw Stochastic average of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.30% that was lower than 133.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

