Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) volume hits 10.66 million: A New Opening for Investors

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) started the day on October 14, 2020, with a price increase of 46.82% at $36.25. During the day, the stock rose to $46.30 and sunk to $24.74 before settling in for the price of $24.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPL posted a 52-week range of $8.58-$27.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.85.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Replimune Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.00%, in contrast to 85.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 23.97, making the entire transaction reach 359,487 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,021,524. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 31, Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 5,000 for 27.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 135,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,700 in total.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.14 in the upcoming year.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.93.

In the same vein, REPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.21% While, its Average True Range was 3.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.21% that was higher than 97.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.