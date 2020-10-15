The key reasons why Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) is -88.88% away from 52-week high?

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) started the day on October 14, 2020, with a price increase of 6.92% at $1.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.08 and sunk to $1.5999 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHX posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$15.29.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8722, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.0642.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 22 employees. It has generated 1,861,687 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,852,043. The stock had 6.29 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.43, operating margin was -0.48 and Pretax Margin of -132.40.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.40%, in contrast to 47.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.63, making the entire transaction reach 163,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,718. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director bought 30,000 for 1.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,407 in total.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of -99.48 while generating a return on equity of -39.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.85.

In the same vein, PHX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.1755.

Raw Stochastic average of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.96% that was higher than 80.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.