The Western Union Company (WU) is -3.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 14, 2020, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) set off with pace as it heaved 0.97% to $21.86. During the day, the stock rose to $22.075 and sunk to $21.71 before settling in for the price of $21.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $17.39-$28.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $411.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $408.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11500 employees. It has generated 458,904 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.39, operating margin was +17.01 and Pretax Margin of +25.04.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. sold 2,928 shares at the rate of 23.94, making the entire transaction reach 70,096 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,170. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. sold 969 for 23.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,287. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,697 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +20.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.09, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.02.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Western Union Company, WU]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.95 million was inferior to the volume of 6.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.66% that was lower than 27.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

